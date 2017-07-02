NHL Free Agency: Ducks sign four more

The Anaheim Ducks announced on Sunday that they have signed four more free agents.Per club policy, none of the financial details were disclosed.

Center Derek Grant, who most recently played with the Nashville Predators, set career highs inpoints (0-4=4), assists, and games played (46). Grant signed a one-year contract.

The Ducks completed a line of forwards as they also signedleft wing Mike Liambas and right wing Scott Sabourin to one-year contracts.

Liambas, 28 made his NHL debut with the Nashville Predators last season againstNew Jersey. The 5-10, 203-pound Liambas spent the remainder of the season with Milwaukee of the American Hockey League (AHL), setting career highs in points (3-8=11), assists and games played (72).

Sabourin has played his career in the AHL with Manchester, Iowa, and most recently San Diego. A native of Orleans, Ontario, Scott Sabourin collected 8-9=17 points with a +7 rating and 147 PIM in 54 contests last season with San Diego.

The Ducks final signing of the day was defenseman Steve Oleksy, who signed a two-year contract.

Oleksy has some real experience, appearing in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Capitals, earning one assist.