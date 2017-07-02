Marte's walk-off lifts D-backs past Rockies

PHOENIX -- Ketel Marte lined a run-scoring single in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame the first earned run allowed by Fernando Rodney in 21 games to beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Sunday.

Rodney (2-2) had his hitless outings streak end at 11 with three straight singles in the ninth inning, including Charlie Blackmon's tying hit. Rodney got a pair of pop ups with two on to end the inning.

Brandon Drury hit a one-out single in the bottom half and Chris Iannetta followed with a double off Adam Ottavino (1-3). Marte fell into a 1-2 hole against Chris Rusin before lining a one-hopper off the wall, sending the Diamondbacks rushing out of the dugout to mob him.

Chris Owings hit a two-run homer and Drury had three hits for Arizona, off to the best start in franchise history at 52-31.

Colorado has lost 10 of 11.

In his previous start against St. Louis, Arizona starter Taijuan Walker became the first Diamondbacks pitcher to throw six-plus innings without a strikeout since 2009. He made up for that quickly on Sunday, striking out his first five batters, including one that had Trevor Story falling all over himself.

The Rockies took advantage of Drury's fielding error at second to score a run in the fourth inning, and Nolan Arenado drove in another with a single in the fifth off Walker.

Walker allowed two runs -- one earned -- on six singles over seven innings.

German Marquez also had the strikeouts piling up early, ringing up four in the first two innings. Owings hit a two-run homer off the rookie right-hander in the fourth inning and Drury chased him with a run-scoring single in the sixth that put Arizona up 3-2.

Marquez allowed three runs and five hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.

UP NEXT

LHP Patrick Corbin is 2-1 with a 2.96 ERA in his past four starts headed into Tuesday's game at the Los Angeles Dodgers.