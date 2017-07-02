2017 MLB All-Star Game: Angels OF Mike Trout named American League starter

We never get tired of saying this: Mike Trout is good at baseball.

On the same day the Angels announced their star would soon begin his rehab assignment in the Inland Empire, Trout was named a starter for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game on Sunday.

It's the sixth ASG selection for Trout and his fifth straight starting nod.

The two-time All-Star Game MVP status for the game remains up in the air as he continues to recover from left thumb surgery.

Through 47 games in 2017, Trout is batting .337 with 16 home runs, 36 RBI and 10 stolen bases.