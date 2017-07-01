Wild agree to terms with defenseman Kyle Quincey

The Minnesota Wild came to terms with Kyle Quincey, a defenseman who most recently played with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

More Wild coverage

Quincey agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.25 million on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 216-pound defenseman totaled six goals and nine assists for 15 points last season while playing for the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Quincey was dealt to Columbus on March 1 in exchange for defenseman Dalton Prout.

Selected in the fourth round (132nd overall) by the Red Wings in 2003, Quincey played for Detroit from 2005-08 and 2011-16. He's also spent time with the Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey, and Columbus.

Minnesota dealt defenseman Marco Scandella to Buffalo on Friday (along with forward Jason Pominville), so Quincey gives the Wild depth at the position.

In 568 NHL games, Quincey's tallied 155 points, a plus-12 rating, 741 hits and 744 blocked shots.