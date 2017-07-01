NBA
Ricky Rubio says goodbye to Minnesota
Ricky Rubio, Utah Jazz point guard. That might take a while to get used to.
The former Minnesota Timberwolves first-round draft choice was traded to Utah on Friday, ending his six-year stay with the team.
Rubio came to Minnesota something as an unknown, having come over from Spain where had been playing in high-quality games since he was 14. He leaves as arguably the best point guard in Timberwolves history.
More Timberwolves coverage
- Ricky Rubio says goodbye to Minnesota
- Wolves to sign free-agent point guard Jeff Teague
- Timberwolves deal Ricky Rubio to Jazz for 1st-round pick
- Minnesota Timberwolves free-agency primer
- Top Tweets: Twins, Vikings welcome Jimmy Butler to Minnesota
On Saturday, Rubio said goodbye to the only NBA home city he's ever known, posting a farewell on his Instagram account.
Saying he wouldn't trade anything he did in the last six years, Rubio added "What we have in Minnesota is special and you don't know that until you live there."
Rubio went on to thank the people of Minnesota, his coaches, teammates and Wolves staff. He also made sure to give recognition to his coach for much of his time in Minnesota, the late Flip Saunders.
"I gave my best night after night," Rubio wrote. "I'm sorry we couldn't make the playoffs because you deserve it."
And with that, Rubio is off to Utah. Farewell.
Basketball brought me here 6 years ago. I didn't know much about Minnesota, and now I'm proud to call it home. You never know what this journey will bring you, and I wouldn't change a bit of mine over the last 6 years. I remember arriving here like it was yesterday. I stepped out of the airport and was overwhelmed with your support. It's something I'll never forget. What we have in Minnesota is special and you don't know that until you live there. You helped me to grow as a player, but more importantly as a person. I learned a lot, met incredible people who became part of my family and will always be in my heart…. especially you, Flip. I gave my best night after night. I'm sorry we couldn't make the playoffs because you deserve it. I am grateful to the Timberwolves organization and all of my coaches, trainers and staff. Finally, I want to thank all of the amazing teammates I was fortunate to play alongside for the last 6 years. I wish nothing but the best for you guys.
A post shared by Ricky Rubio (@ruuufio) on