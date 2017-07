The newest ex-Los Angeles Clipper is shooting guard JJ Redick. The unrestricted free-agent s igned a one-year contract worth $23 million dollars.

Trust the process — JJ Redick (@JJRedick) July 1, 2017

Spending the last four season with the Clippers, Redick shot a league high 45% from three the past two seasons. This past season with LA, Redick averaged 15 points per game, shooting 45% from the floor and 43% from deep.