Panthers agree to terms with forward Radim Vrbata on 1-year contract

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESS RELEASE

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Radim Vrbata on a one-year, one-way contract.

"Radim is a proven goal scorer who will complement our young centers," said Tallon. "He's a smart, skilled player and a reliable offensive presence on the power play. We are pleased to have signed Radim and welcome him to South Florida."

Vrbata, 36, appeared in 81 games for the Arizona Coyotes during the 2016-17 season, recording 55 points (20-35-55) to lead the Coyotes in goals, assists and points. Over his last four seasons, Vrbata has registered at least 20 goals three times and amassed 31 goals and a career-best 63 points in 2014-15.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound native of Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, has appeared in 1,015 regular season NHL games, producing 609 points (279-330-609) for the Arizona/Phoenix Coyotes (2016-17, 2009-14, 2007-08), Vancouver Canucks (2014-16), Tampa Bay Lightning (2008-09), Chicago Blackhawks (2005-07), Carolina Hurricanes (2002-05) and Colorado Avalanche (2001-03). In 42 NHL playoff games, Vrbata has posted 18 points (8-10-18).

Vrbata represented Vancouver at the 2015 NHL All-Star Game. He was originally selected by Colorado in the seventh round (212th overall) of the 1999 NHL Draft.