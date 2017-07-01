Panthers agree to terms with Evgeny Dadonov on 3-year contract

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESS RELEASE

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Evgeny Dadonov on a three-year contract.

"We are thrilled welcome Evgeny back to South Florida," said Tallon. "He is an exciting, talented forward who fits well with our core group. We are pleased that Evgeny has chosen to continue his NHL career as Panther."

Dadonov, 28, recorded 66 points (30-36-66) in 53 regular season games with St. Petersburg SKA of the Kontinental Hockey League and posted 19 points (9-10-19) in 18 postseason games to win the Gagarin Cup. Dadonov finished the KHL season ranking fourth in goals and fifth in points.

Florida originally selected Dadonov in the third round (71st overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft. Dadonov played in 55 NHL games, all with the Panthers, recording 20 points (10-10-20). Dadonov represented the Panthers at the 2011 NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, has played 311 KHL games recording 240 points (112-128-240) for Chelyabinsk Traktor (2008-09), Donbass HC (2012-14) and St. Petersburg (2014-17). Dadonov won the Gagarin Cup twice (2015, 2017) and was selected for the 2013 KHL All-Star Game.

On the international stage, Dadonov recently represented Russia at the 2017 World Cup of Hockey and at the 2017 IIHF World Championship, winning a bronze medal. At the World Championship, Dadonov posted eight points (3-5-8) in 10 games. Throughout his international career he has earned a World Championship gold medal (2014), silver medal (2015) and two bronze medals (2016, 2017).