Panthers agree to terms with Alex Petrovic on 1-year contract

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESS RELEASE

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Alex Petrovic on a one-year, one-way contract.

"Alex is an important part of our young core and has taken great strides in his development over the past two seasons," said Tallon. "He plays the type of hockey that will help us win games and we are pleased to have agreed to terms on a deal with him."

Petrovic, 25, recorded 14 points (1-13-14) in 49 games with Florida during the 2016-17 season. The 6-foot-4, 206-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta, ranked tied for first among Panthers defensemen with 106 hits and averaged 2.2 hits per game.

Over 161 regular season NHL games, all with Florida (2012-17), Petrovic has posted 35 points (3-32-35). In six playoff games, Petrovic has registered four points (1-3-4). He was originally selected by Florida in the second round (36th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.