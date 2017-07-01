NHL Free Agency: Kings bring back Cammalleri; sign two others

Saturday July 1st marked the official start of NHL free agency.

The Los Angeles Kings started the free agency period by signing 22-year old goalie Cal Petersen from University of Notre Dame to an entry-level deal. With a saving percentage of .926% , the young goalie has great potential.

The Kings also signed defensemanStepan Falkovsky of Belarus to a 3-year entry level deal.

Defense was the focus of the beginning of the Kings offense as they agreed to a 1-year, $850,00o deal with defenseman Christian Folin from the Minnesota Wild.

Left wing Mike Cammalleri, originally a Kings second-round pick in 2001, returns to Los Angeles on a one year deal reportedly worth around a million dollars.