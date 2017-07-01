Miami Heat sign 1st round draft pick Bam Adebayo

MIAMI HEAT PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI, FL The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed center/forward Bam Adebayo. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Adebayo appeared in 38 games (all starts) as a freshman at Kentucky and averaged 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.50 blocks and 30.1 minutes while shooting 59.9 percent from the field. He was selected to the All-SEC Second Team and the All-SEC All-Tournament Team after helping the Wildcats win the SEC Championship. He led the team in rebounds (304), blocks (57) and double-doubles (8) and finished second on the team in free throws made (154) and minutes (1,145) and third in points (494). He recorded 101 dunks, the most for a single-season by any Kentucky player under head coach John Calipari, surpassing Anthony Davis 92 in 2011-12 as it also ranked as the second-most in the NCAA last season. He tallied back-to-back 15-rebound games after posting a 22-point, 15-rebound double-double at Missouri on February 21 and then a 18-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. then #13 Florida on February 25, becoming the first Wildcat since Jared Prickett in 1994 to post consecutive 15-rebound games and the first time it was done during SEC games since Sam Bowie in 1984. Additionally, he grabbed 18 rebounds in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Northern Kentucky, the third-most ever by a Kentucky player during March Madness, helping the Wildcats advance to the Elite Eight.

Adebayo was selected in the first round (14th overall) by the HEAT in the 2017 NBA Draft.