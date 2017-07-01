Ducks sign defenseman Cam Fowler to eight-year contract extension

Cam Fowler will be part of the Anaheim Ducks for years to come.

The 25-year-old defenseman signed an eight-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season, the club announced on Saturday.

The deal is reportedly worth an average annual value of $6.5 million.

"Cam Fowler is the type of player we want here long term," said Ducks Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray in a release. "He has the obvious skill set, but also tremendous character and a drive to succeed. As good as he is, he's not yet in his prime years, so we know the best is yet to come."

More Fowler on his eight-year extension w/ the #NHLDucks: "I love this team. I love the locker room we have." — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 1, 2017

Selected 12th overall in the 2010 NHL Draft, Fowler has recorded 217 points in 494 career NHL games. He set a career high in goals (11) during the 2016-17 season.

Fowler has made six career trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his seven NHL seasons, recording 6-27=33 points in 62 games.