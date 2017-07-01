Coyotes makes small splash on first day of free agency

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes signed former New York Rangers defenseman Adam Clendening to a one-year, $650,000 contract.

The Coyotes announced the one-way contract on Saturday, the opening day of NHL free agency, when they also signed center Nick Cousins, a restricted free agent, to a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old Clendening had two goals and nine assists in 31 games with the Rangers last season. He has four goals and 18 assists in 81 career NHL games with the Rangers, Pittsburgh, Vancouver and Chicago.

Clendening originally was drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round in 2011.

Cousins had six goals and 10 assists in 60 games with Philadelphia last season. He was traded to Arizona last month in a swap of prospects and a draft pick.

The Coyotes also signed forwards Zac Rinaldo and Michael Sislo along with defensemen Andrew Campbell and Joel Hanley to one-year, two-way contracts.