Mike Trout takes live batting practice for the first time since thumb surgery

Just over a month after the first major injury of his career, Mike Trout is taking another step towards his return.

The reigning AL MVP took live batting practice for the first time since injuring his thumb sliding into second base against the Marlins on May 28.

#Angels Mike Trout is hitting on the field right now. First time since he was injured. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) June 30, 2017

Following the workout, Trout told reporters he felt good, just a little sore but wouldn't set a date for his return.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he was encouraged by Trout's progression but Trout will need to have at least three more BP sessions before the team would consider sending him on a rehab assignment

#Angels Mike Trout said he felt "good," and "just a little sore" after. Plans to just keep doing this till he's told to move forward. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) June 30, 2017

Despite losing arguably the best player in baseball, the Angels have maintained and even thrived in Trout's absence going 16-13 and scoring nearly a run more per game. They sit just a game adrift of the second wild-card spot in the AL.