Twins prospect Nick Gordon named to 2017 Futures Game

Minnesota Twins fans can get a glimpse of the future at the 2017 Futures Game as Nick Gordon has been selected for the event.

More Twins coverage

The Futures Game will held at 3 p.m. CT in Miami the Sunday before the All-Star Game.

Gordon, the team's first-round pick in 2014, has a slash line of .310/.378/.488 at Double-A Carolina. The 21-year-old, who has mainly played shortstop for the Mudcats but also second base, was named a Southern League All-Star earlier this season.

Gordon will represent the USA team and is listed on the roster as a shortstop.

Reliever J.T. Chargois represented the Twins in last year's Futures Game.