MLB
Three Brewers named to 2017 Futures Game
Milwaukee Brewers fans have gotten a glimpse of the future in 2017 with several prospects being recalled to the big club.
More prospects will be in the spotlight on July 9 as three Brewers were selected to play in this year's Futures Game, which will be held at 3 p.m. CT in Miami the Sunday before the All-Star Game.
Outfielders Lewis Brinson and Corey Ray will play for the U.S. team while second baseman Mauricio Dubon will suit up for the World squad.
Brinson, who got a recent taste in the majors with the Brewers, has a slash line of .323/.405/.540 with Triple-A Colorado Springs with eight home runs and eight steals.
Ray, Milwaukee's first-round pick in 2016, is hitting .255/.332/.396 with 16 steals at Single-A Carolina.
Dubon was recently promoted to Colorado Springs, but set the stolen base record at Double-A Biloxi -- 31 -- before being moved up.
Josh Hader, who is currently in Milwaukee's bullpen after being recalled from Triple-A earlier this season, pitched in the Futures Game last year and struck out the only batter he faced.