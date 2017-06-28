sports

Twitter reacts to Chris Paul's trade to Rockets

By Elijah Zabludoff
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 30: Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during the second half of Game Seven of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center at Staples Center on April 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

After spending six years with the Los Angeles Clippers, Chris Paul is officially out.

The Clippers will deal the NBA All-Defensive team point guard to the Houston Rockets for guards Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams, forwards Sam Dekker and Kyle Wiltjer, along with several non-guaranteed contracts, a protected 2018 first-round pick, and $661,000.

In the first blockbuster deal, announced on Wednesday, of what could be an hyperactive free-agent period, Twitter had plenty to say.

For CP3, saying goodbye to Los Angeles after six years was bittersweet:

Unbelievable amount of emotions right now.. pic.twitter.com/1FB7ade7uC

— Chris Paul (@CP3) June 28, 2017

His former teammates also reflected on their time with CP3:

Gonna miss @CP3, been thru a lot of wars, battles, ups & downs together the last 5 years.. One of the best pg's EVER. #brotherregardless

— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 28, 2017

Dam….cp3 really dipped, was looking forward to lining up with u next year. Learned a lot from u tho bro. One of the best basketball minds

— Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) June 28, 2017

Patrick Beverley and Sam Dekker joined in on the bittersweet sentimentality, but are ready to be a part of the Clippers:

pic.twitter.com/GpwhZ6NJGt

— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 28, 2017

Houston, thanks for welcoming me with open arms. I gave my all every time I was on the court. Time to get to work for LA! #Clips

— Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 28, 2017

Let's get it Clippers!!! Let's get it!!!!

— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 28, 2017

Lou Williams seemed to take the news relatively lightly:

Thanx houston for the love. But let's pretend like those 3 months didn't happen. No harm No foul lol.

— Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 28, 2017

Sixth man of the year and current Rockets player Eric Gordon said his goodbyes:

Unfortunate to see Pat, Lou and Sam go, couldn't ask for better teammates! Good luck to you guys on your next journey

— Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) June 28, 2017

One big takeaway, though, is the extended family that forms in the NBA and in professional sports at-large:

My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck @CP3!! H-Town y'all got a great one coming to your city. #BrotherHood

— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2017

When friends of mine are happy then I'm equally as happy for them. Congrats to my brother @CP3 on choosing his own direction. #Brotherhood

— DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 28, 2017

Hate seeing @patbev21 @dekker & Lou go. That intensity & passion that Pat brings is tough to replace. Much love bro, will still be watching!

— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 28, 2017