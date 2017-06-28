NBA
Twitter reacts to Chris Paul's trade to Rockets
After spending six years with the Los Angeles Clippers, Chris Paul is officially out.
The Clippers will deal the NBA All-Defensive team point guard to the Houston Rockets for guards Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams, forwards Sam Dekker and Kyle Wiltjer, along with several non-guaranteed contracts, a protected 2018 first-round pick, and $661,000.
In the first blockbuster deal, announced on Wednesday, of what could be an hyperactive free-agent period, Twitter had plenty to say.
For CP3, saying goodbye to Los Angeles after six years was bittersweet:
Unbelievable amount of emotions right now.. pic.twitter.com/1FB7ade7uC
— Chris Paul (@CP3) June 28, 2017
His former teammates also reflected on their time with CP3:
Gonna miss @CP3, been thru a lot of wars, battles, ups & downs together the last 5 years.. One of the best pg's EVER. #brotherregardless
— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 28, 2017
Dam….cp3 really dipped, was looking forward to lining up with u next year. Learned a lot from u tho bro. One of the best basketball minds
— Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) June 28, 2017
Patrick Beverley and Sam Dekker joined in on the bittersweet sentimentality, but are ready to be a part of the Clippers:
— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 28, 2017
Houston, thanks for welcoming me with open arms. I gave my all every time I was on the court. Time to get to work for LA! #Clips
— Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 28, 2017
Let's get it Clippers!!! Let's get it!!!!
— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 28, 2017
Lou Williams seemed to take the news relatively lightly:
Thanx houston for the love. But let's pretend like those 3 months didn't happen. No harm No foul lol.
— Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 28, 2017
Sixth man of the year and current Rockets player Eric Gordon said his goodbyes:
Unfortunate to see Pat, Lou and Sam go, couldn't ask for better teammates! Good luck to you guys on your next journey
— Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) June 28, 2017
One big takeaway, though, is the extended family that forms in the NBA and in professional sports at-large:
My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck @CP3!! H-Town y'all got a great one coming to your city. #BrotherHood
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2017
When friends of mine are happy then I'm equally as happy for them. Congrats to my brother @CP3 on choosing his own direction. #Brotherhood
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 28, 2017
Hate seeing @patbev21 @dekker & Lou go. That intensity & passion that Pat brings is tough to replace. Much love bro, will still be watching!
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 28, 2017