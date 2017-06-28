Miami Heat announce 2017 Summer League rosters

MIAMI HEAT PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI, FL -- The Miami HEAT announced Wednesday they will be participating in both the Orlando Pro Summer League and the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Current HEAT player Okaro White and Miamis first round selection in the 2017 NBA Draft, Bam Adebayo, will participate. Miami HEAT Assistant Coach Chris Quinn will serve as the Head Coach during summer league play.

Practice sessions will begin today, June 28 and will continue through Friday. The HEAT begins summer league play on Saturday, July 1 in Orlando, and will play five games over the six-day event, which includes a championship day being played on the final day of the league on July 6. The team will then head to Las Vegas, with their first game scheduled for Saturday, July 8. The team will play a tournament style schedule, with a champion being crowned on Monday, July 17. At a minimum, the team will play at least five games in Las Vegas.

MIAMI HEAT SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

NO. NAME POS HGT WGT BIRTHDATE COLLEGE/HOME CNTRY YRS PRO 13 Bam Adebayo C/F 6-10 245 7/18/1997 Kentucky/USA R 63 Zach Auguste F/C 6-10 240 7/8/1993 Notre Dame/USA R 53 Gian Clavell G 6-4 185 11/26/1993 Colorado State/Puerto Rico R 57 Zak Irvin F 6-6 215 9/5/1994 Michigan/USA R 61 Eric Mika C 6-10 230 1/5/1995 BYU/USA R 58 Lamond Murray Jr. F 6-5 200 11/11/1994 Pepperdine/USA R 52 Jake Odum G 6-4 180 2/11/1991 Indiana State/USA R 62 Norvel Pelle C 6-11 210 2/3/1993 Varese (Italy)/Antigua R 50 London Perrantes G 6-2 197 10/3/1994 Virginia/USA R 51 Justin Robinson G 5-8 175 4/12/1995 Monmouth/USA R 59 Sebastian Saiz F 6-9 240 7/15/1994 Ole Miss/Spain R 64 Shavon Shields+ F/G 6-7 225 6/5/1994 Nebraska/USA R 15 Okaro White F 6-8 215 8/13/1992 Florida State/USA 1 54 Matt Williams G 6-5 210 10/14/1993 Central Florida/USA R

(+): Will only play in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League