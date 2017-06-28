D-backs call up Ketel Marte, place Nick Ahmed on DL with broken hand

PHOENIX -- The Diamondbacks have recalled infielder Ketel Marte from Triple-A Reno and placed shortstop Nick Ahmed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured right hand.

Ahmed was injured when struck by a fastball from St. Louis reliever Trevor Rosenthal in the eighth inning of Tuesday night's game at Chase Field. He is hitting .251 with six home runs and 21 RBI while playing in 53 of the team's 78 games.

Marte, 23, leads all of the minor leagues in hits with 105. He was hitting .338 for Reno with 23 doubles, seven triples, six home runs, 62 runs scored and 41 RBI.

He was acquired from the Seattle Mariners in the November deal that brought pitcher Taijuan Walker to Arizona and sent infielder Jean Segura and outfielder Mitch Haniger to Seattle.

He has 176 games of major-league experience with the Mariners over the 2015-16 seasons, htting .267 with three home runs.