Update on Indians manager Terry Francona

Terry Francona was evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic by a team of doctors last night and into this morning. After undergoing a series of tests, the doctors have ruled out any major health issues at this point. He will continue to be monitored over the next several weeks to determine the nature of his recent symptoms.

Mr. Francona also wanted to express that medical personnel have not yet ruled out an allergy to Bench Coach Brad Mills.

Mills will manage the club tonight and Francona is expected to return to normal duties tomorrow, Wednesday, June 28. Tito is spending the remainder of the day at his residence.

(Cleveland Indians press release)