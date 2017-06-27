Pacers announce roster for rookie/free agent camp

First-round draft pick T.J. Leaf of UCLA highlights therookie/free agent camp roster announced Tuesday by the Indiana Pacers.

The team, which also features returning members Rakeem Christmas, Georges Niang and Joe Young, begins play Saturday inthe Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League.

Pacers assistant coachPopeye Jones will coach the squad.

The summer league team will play at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 1, against Orlando; at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 2, against Charlotte; at 5 p.m. Monday, July 3, against Miami; at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, againstDallas; and Thursday, July 6, at a time to be determined. All games will be televised by NBATV.

The full roster: