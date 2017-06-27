Orlando Magic announce Summer League roster, schedule

ORLANDO MAGIC PRESS RELEASE

ORLANDO, Fla. The Orlando Magic have released their roster for the 2017 Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League, which will take place July 1-6, 2017 on the Orlando Magics practice court. The roster is subject to change.

The 20-game, six-day event will feature a team from the Orlando Magic, along with the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Due to space limitations, the event is not open to the public and will be open only to the media and professional team/league personnel. Fans can access box scores, game recaps and cumulative statistics by visiting www.orlandomagic.com. All summer league games will be aired live on NBA TV.

2017 ORLANDO MAGIC SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

(as of June 27, 2017 SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

NO. NAME POS HT WT BIRTHDATE LAST TEAM 1 Jonathan Isaac F 6-10 210 10/3/1997 Florida State 4 Tyler Harvey G 6-4 185 7/17/1993 Torino (Italy) 5 Josh Gray G 6-1 175 9/9/1993 Northern Arizona Suns 6 Kalin Lucas G 6-1 195 5/24/1989 Erie BayHawks 7 Derrick Walton Jr. G 6-1 190 4/3/1995 Michigan 12 Jalen Jones F 6-7 220 5/27/1993 Maine Red Claws 13 Marcus Georges-Hunt G 6-6 220 3/28/1994 Orlando Magic 15 Shevon Thompson C 7-0 225 6/10/1993 Erie BayHawaks 20 Levi Randolph F 6-5 208 10/3/1992 Scandone Avellino (Italy) 21 Oriol Pauli F 6-7 185 5/20/1994 Gran Canaria (Spain) 24 Kellen Dunham G 6-4 205 6/18/1993 Iowa Energy 25 Wesley Iwundu F 6-7 195 12/20/1994 Kansas State 29 Patricio Garino G-F 6-6 203 5/17/1993 Orlando Magic 30 Stefan Jankovic F 6-11 235 8/4/1993 Erie BayHawks 33 Stephen Zimmerman C 6-11 234 9/9/1996 Orlando Magic 35 Reggie Cameron F 6-7 225 9/10/1994 Georgetown 40 Matt Costello F 6-9 245 8/5/1993 Iowa Energy 42 Hassan Martin F 6-7 235 11/22/1995 Rhode Island

Pronunciation Guide:

Wesley Iwundu: (ih-WON-doo)

Kalin Lucas: KAY-lin

Oriol Pauli: ur-ee-OL pow-LEE

Stefan Jankovic: ste-FAN YANK-oh-vich

Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League Schedule

Saturday, July 1, 2017

1st game: 11:00 a.m. -- Charlotte @ Miami

2nd game: 1:00 p.m. -- Orlando @ Indiana

3rd game: 3:00 p.m. -- New York @ Dallas

4th game: 5:00 p.m. -- OKC @ Detroit

Sunday, July 2, 2017

1st game: 1:00 p.m. -- New York @ Detroit

2nd game: 3:00 p.m. -- Orlando @ Miami

3rd game: 5:00 p.m. Indiana @ Charlotte

Monday, July 3, 2017

1st game: 1:00 p.m. -- New York @ OKC

2nd game: 3:00 p.m. -- Orlando @ Dallas

3rd game: 5:00 p.m. -- Indiana @ Miami

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

1st game: 1:00 p.m. -- Charlotte @ OKC

2nd game: 3:00 p.m. -- Indiana @ Dallas

3rd game: 5:00 p.m. -- Miami @ Detroit

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

1st game: 1:00 p.m. -- Dallas @ OKC

2nd game: 3:00 p.m. -- Charlotte @ Detroit

3rd game: 5:00 p.m. -- Orlando @ New York

Thursday, July 6, 2017

*Championship Day*

1st game: 8:00 a.m. -- 8th place @ 7th place

2nd game: 10:00 a.m. -- 6th place @ 5th place

3rd game: 12:00 p.m. -- 4th place @ 3rd place

4th game: 2:00 p.m. -- 2nd place @ 1st place

ALL GAMES WILL BE PLAYED AT THE AMWAY CENTER ON THE MAGIC PRACTICE COURT.

MOUNTAIN DEW ORLANDO PRO SUMMER LEAGUE RULES

GAME RULES

Four 10-minute quarters

Eight-minute halftime

Ten-minute warm-up period prior to the start of each game

Teams are in the penalty on the 10th team foul or second in the last two minutes

Players foul out on their 10th personal foul

Each team will receive two full timeouts per half

Mandatory timeouts will be taken at the first stoppage of play after 5:59 and 2:59 of each quarter

A timeout taken by a team will negate the next mandatory timeout in that quarter

Timeouts do not carry over

All timeouts will be 1:45 in duration

Each team will also receive one advance (stop play, ability to substitute, and inbound the ball from the 28 mark in the frontcourt) in the last two minutes of the 4th quarter and in any overtime period

OVERTIME

Two-minute overtime period

Each team is allowed one timeout

Each team is allowed one advance

Penalty begins on the 2nd team foul

The second overtime period is sudden death (first team to score a point wins)

All other NBA rules apply.

COMPETITION FORMAT

Each team will play five games over the six-day event

Standings will be kept over the first five days of the league according to a point system (described below)

Every team will play their fifth and final game against the opponent seeded most closely to them in the standings

-For example, the two teams with the highest point totals will play in the Championship game; the teams with the third and fourth-highest point totals play in a third place game, etc.

POINT SYSTEM

Standings over the first six days of the league will be kept using an EIGHT-POINT SYSTEM. In this system, eight points are awarded each game and distributed as follows:

-Four points for winning the game

-One point for every quarter a team wins (in the event of a tied quarter, both teams will receive 0.5 points)

As a result, the winning team in each game can collect between five to eight points, while the losing team can collect from zero to three points.

CHAMPIONSHIP SEEDING CRITERIA

Championship seeding will be determined by a teams total points in the league standings

In the event of a tie, the following tie-breaker steps will be in place:

Tiebreaker 1: Total point differential

Tiebreaker 2: Total points allowed

Tiebreaker 3: Coin flip

NOTE Overall or head-to-head win/loss record will NOT impact championship day seeding. Seeding will be determined solely by the criteria above.