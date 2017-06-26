Victor Oladipo got victimized by a 12-year-old camper in a game of one-on-one

Oklahoma City Thunder guardVictor Oladipo held abasketball camp in Indianapolis last week, during which he played a little one-on-one with the participants.

One of those young fellas, 12-year-old K.J. Wyndham, took full advantage of his opportunity and presumably become a middle school legend.

when NBA player @vicoladipo challenges @kj_windham10 to a game of one on one barbecue chicken . A post shared by Eric (@ej_windham) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

I would imagine theonly thing worse than getting victimized as a professional athlete is getting victimized by a young child you're supposed to be teaching.

Next summer, Victor Oladipo might have to attendK.J. Wyndham's basketball camp.

