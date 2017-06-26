NBA
Victor Oladipo got victimized by a 12-year-old camper in a game of one-on-one
Oklahoma City Thunder guardVictor Oladipo held abasketball camp in Indianapolis last week, during which he played a little one-on-one with the participants.
One of those young fellas, 12-year-old K.J. Wyndham, took full advantage of his opportunity and presumably become a middle school legend.
when NBA player @vicoladipo challenges @kj_windham10 to a game of one on one barbecue chicken .
A post shared by Eric (@ej_windham) on
I would imagine theonly thing worse than getting victimized as a professional athlete is getting victimized by a young child you're supposed to be teaching.
Next summer, Victor Oladipo might have to attendK.J. Wyndham's basketball camp.
Gallery:
The biggest winners and losers from the NBA Draft
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | Brad Penner