Temmu Selanne, Paul Kariya inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Two of the greatest Ducks of all-time are headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Forwards Temmu Selanneand Paul Kariya were among the five players selected as part of the 2017 HOF Class, which was announced on Monday.

The Induction Celebration will be held on Nov. 13 in Toronto.

PK said he was surfing and got the news when he returned. @TeemuSel8nne called him right away to congratulate him; knew before PK did — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 26, 2017

"The Hockey Hall of Fame is proud to welcome these hockey legends as Honoured Members," said Lanny McDonald. Chairman of the Hockey Hall of Fame, in a release. "Their contributions to the game of hockey are well documented and their election to the Hockey Hall of Fame is richly deserved."

Selanne, one of the most popular players in team history and the only player in club history with his number retired, still holds or is tied for 18 NHL records. Selannewas instrumental in the Ducks' 2007 Stanley Cup victory, scoring 48 goals for a total of 94 points.

"I'm lucky to have played with great people wherever I went in hockey," said Selanne. "The game is a team effort and I have a long list of those who helped me."

Kariy, the fourth-overall selection by the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim at the 1993 Entry Draft, played nine seasons with the organization. With the Ducks, Kariya recorded over 100 points twice (1996 and 1999) and scored 50 goals in 1995-96.

"I have to thank all of the countless people in my life who helped me get here," said Kariya. "My parents sacrificed so that I could play the game and I wouldn't be receiving this honor if it wasn't for them."