Rays acquire shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria from Marlins

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Rays have acquired shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria from the Miami Marlins for two prospects, right-handed pitcher Ethan Clark and outfielder Braxton Lee. Hechavarria remains on the Rays 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 10, with a left oblique strain. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays have transferred right-handed pitcher Diego Moreno (right shoulder bursitis) from the 10-day to the 60-day disabled list.

Hechavarria (etch-ah-vah-REE-yah), 28, is a six-year veteran of the Marlins (2013-17) and Toronto Blue Jays (2012). He owns a career .255 batting average (573-for-2,248) with 78 doubles, 31 triples, 15 home runs, 183 RBI and 26 stolen bases. Since 2014, his 23 triples are tied for 5th most in the National League. He has started 572 games at shortstop since being acquired by the Marlins prior to the 2013 season, which ranks 2nd in the NL behind Brandon Crawford of the San Francisco Giants (623). He has a career .979 fielding percentage at shortstop, and in 2015 was one of three finalists for the NL Rawlings Gold Glove Award at shortstop, along with Crawford and Andrelton Simmons of the Atlanta Braves.

Though limited to 20 games for the Marlins this season due to a left oblique strain, he is batting .277 (18-for-65) and has converted all 64 chances at shortstop for a 1.000 fielding percentage. The injury has sidelined him since May 10, but over the last 10 days he has appeared in 9 rehab games for Double-A Jacksonville and Class-A Jupiter, batting a combined .320 (8-for-25).

Born in Santiago de Cuba, Hechavarria will become the 10th Cuban-born player in Rays history and the fourth born outside of Havana, following right-handed pitcher Rolando Arrojo (Santa Clara), right-handed pitcher Danys Bez (Pinar del Rio) and infielder Alexei Ramrez (Pinar del Rio).

Clark, 22, was 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA (55-IP, 19-ER) in 12 appearances (9 starts) for Class-A Bowling Green. He had limited opponents to a .196 batting average (37-for-189) and only 2 home runs. The Rays selected him in the 15th round of the 2015 June Draft out of Crowder College (Mo.).

Lee, 23, was recently named a 2017 Southern League All-Star for Double-A Montgomery, where he was batting .318 (83-for-261) with 2 home runs, 16 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 66 games. The left-handed batter was selected by the Rays in the 12th round of the 2014 June Draft out of the University of Mississippi.