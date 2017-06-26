MLB All-Star Game voting update: Trout second among AL outfielders

Even when he's hurt, Mike Trout still draws a crowd.

In the latest MLB All-Star Game voting update before Thursday's cut off, the Angels star trails only Yankees phenom Aaron Judge among American League outfielders.

Several positions up for grabs and only four days left to vote for the 2017 @AllStarGame. Vote now at https://t.co/qd5OOxn7ED pic.twitter.com/ojaKnbw6c0 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) June 26, 2017

Trouthas a total of 2,559,173votes while Judge leads the way with 3,442,597. The Selection Show is set for July 2.

No other Angels player is among the Top 5 in their category.

Trout injured his left thumb while sliding into second base in late May. After successful surgery on torn ulnar collateral ligament, Trout's return was slated for 6-8 weeks, though he's already reportedly hitting off a tee.

The All-Star game will be played July 11 in Miami on FOX.