Kenny Florian: 'The B.J. Penn of old was just non-existent in this fight' with Dennis Siver

UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion B.J. Penn suffered his fifth consecutive loss on Sunday night when he dropped a majority decision to Dennis Siver at UFC Fight Night from Oklahoma City.

The loss dropped Penn to just 1-7-1 over his past nine fights with his last win coming back in 2010 against fellow Hall of Fame fighter Matt Hughes.

FOX Sports analyst and former title contender Kenny Florian saw a few glimmers of hope from Penn during the fight, especially in the second round when he dropped Siver with a massive uppercut, but from there it was all downhill for him.

"I thought B.J. actually had a good second round but he just ran out of steam in that third round and was really taking a lot of shots," Florian said on the FS1 post fight show. "I thought Dennis won the first [round], I thought it was a good sign that B.J. came back in the second but again, the B.J. Penn of old was just non-existent in this fight. "Just a lack of variety, a lack of creativity with his striking. He had his moments, it just wasn't enough. Simple as that."

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley agreed with Florian's assessment while adding that Penn's recent losing streak is doing nothing for his legacy after putting together a sterling resume throughout his career.

"The thing about B.J. Penn he has to recognize is that he's a legend," Woodley said. "When you start fighting these fights and you're coming up short, you continue to fight, you're going to start tarnishing your legacy. "He's not hurting for money. Everybody's going to remember "The Prodigy" for everything he does. He really has to consider that."

Penn has made no official announcement whether or not he plans to continue fighting after suffering this latest setback in the UFC.

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images | Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC