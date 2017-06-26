Kawhi Leonard named to NBA All-Defensive First Team again

For the thirdstraightyear, Kawhi Leonard has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team.

The Spurs star had totals of 350 defensive rebounds, 132 steals and 55 blocks in the 2016-17 season.

Leonard, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, received 93 first-team votes.

Kawhi is the first Spur to be named to the @NBA All-Defensive First Team in 3 straight seasons since Bruce Bowen's five from 2003 to 2008. pic.twitter.com/FDKpdphAPR — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 26, 2017

Leonard's Spurs teammate, Danny Green, earned NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors.

All-Defensive First Team

-- Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio

-- Draymond Green, Golden State

-- Rudy Gobert, Utah

-- Chris Paul, LA Clippers

-- Patrick Beverley, Houston

All-Defensive Second Team

-- Danny Green, San Antonio

-- Anthony Davis, New Orleans

-- Andre Roberson, Oklahoma City

-- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

-- Tony Allen, Memphis

9

View Gallery





USA TODAY Sports