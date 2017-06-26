NBA
Kawhi Leonard named to NBA All-Defensive First Team again
For the thirdstraightyear, Kawhi Leonard has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team.
The Spurs star had totals of 350 defensive rebounds, 132 steals and 55 blocks in the 2016-17 season.
Leonard, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, received 93 first-team votes.
Kawhi is the first Spur to be named to the @NBA All-Defensive First Team in 3 straight seasons since Bruce Bowen's five from 2003 to 2008. pic.twitter.com/FDKpdphAPR
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 26, 2017
Leonard's Spurs teammate, Danny Green, earned NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors.
All-Defensive First Team
-- Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio
-- Draymond Green, Golden State
-- Rudy Gobert, Utah
-- Chris Paul, LA Clippers
-- Patrick Beverley, Houston
All-Defensive Second Team
-- Danny Green, San Antonio
-- Anthony Davis, New Orleans
-- Andre Roberson, Oklahoma City
-- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
-- Tony Allen, Memphis
