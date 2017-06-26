Bucks' Brogdon named 2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year

It only took one season for Malcolm Brogdon to make history. The Prez was named the NBAs 2016-17 Rookie of the Year on Monday night, becoming the lowest draft pick to win the award in 60 years.

Brogdon -- selected in the second round (36th overall) by the Bucks -- averaged 10.2 points, 4.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in his rookie campaign.

The 24-year-old quickly developed into a reliable player off Jason Kidds bench. His consistent play and calm demeanor on the floor paved the way to a dramatic increase in minutes -- from just over 20 minutes per game in the first month of the season to average over 30 minutes in the Bucks 4-2 series loss to the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs.

Brogdon led all rookies with 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game, and ranked second in 3-point field goal percentage (40.4), second in free throw percentage (86.5), third in overall field goal percentage (45.7) and fourth in scoring (10.2 points per game).

He beat out Joel Embiid and Dario Saric of the Philadelphia 76ers to become the third Milwaukee Bucks rookie to win the award. Bob Pettit (1954-55) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969-70) are the only other two Bucks to receive the honor.

Woody Sauldsberry won the Rookie of the Year in 1957-58 after averaging 12.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the Philadelphia Warriors. Sauldsberry was selected as the fifth pick in Round 8 (60th overall) in the 1957 NBA Draft.

Brogdon halts a two-year streak of Minnesota Timberwolves winning the award, as Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns won it back-to-back years from 2014-16.