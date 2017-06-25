Tim Boetsch blasts Johny Hendricks with head kick, uppercuts his way to TKO victory

Tim Boetsch is well known for his knockout power, and he proved that once again with a stunning second-round TKO against former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks in the co-main event from Oklahoma City.

Boetsch has now earned knockouts in his last three UFC wins, but taking down a former UFC champion is definitely a signature win in his career.

After missing weight on Saturday, Hendricks had to know the pressure was on for a top notch performance 24-hours later, but Boetsch was a very game opponent while exchanging strikes against the former welterweight champion.

Boetsch played a smart game plan by circling away from Hendricks' powerful left hand while firing back with good counter strikes as well as punishing shots to the body.

The attention to the body paid off in a big way in the second round as Boetsch used that set up to then launch a right high kick that Hendricks did not see coming.

Tim Boetsch ruins the homecoming of Johny Hendricks with a head kick and multiple uppercuts! WOW! #UFCOKC https://t.co/GdnUVcAnmp — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 26, 2017

The kick ricocheted off Hendricks head and neck as the former champion wobbled back towards the cage as Boetsch rushed forward, looking for the kill.

Boetsch opened up a huge barrage of punches, including a series of devastating uppercuts before Hendricks finally crumbled to the mat as the referee finally saw enough and stopped the fight.

Boetsch gets a very impressive win on his resume and much like this matchup, it sounds like he's ready for whoever the UFC throws at him next.

"I'm the type of guy who will take whoever they send my way," Boetsch said after the win. "I feel like I'm getting better every fight so let's keep it going as long as we can."

As for Hendricks, after failing to make weight for the third time in the UFC, it's impossible to know what the future holds for him. Hendricks had contemplated retirement after suffering through a series of brutal weight cuts to get down to 170-pounds, but there's no telling what he'll decide to do after this latest setback, which came a day after losing to the scale.