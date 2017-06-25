Kevin Lee earns first round submission over Michael Chiesa after controversial referee stoppage

Kevin Lee gets a first round rear naked choke finish over Michael Chiesa albeit in somewhat controversial fashion after referee Mario Yamasaki seemed to stop the fight too early.

Official result: Kevin Lee def. Michael Chiesa by submission (rear naked choke) at 4:37, Round 1

Was it a legit finish? Kevin Lee with a submission on Michael Chiesa that we'll be talking about for awhile! #UFCOKC https://t.co/mOFBUonnem — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 26, 2017

More to come