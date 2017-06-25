Follow all the action from UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee

Lightweight contenders Kevin Lee and Michael Chiesa go toe-to-toe tonight in the main event of UFC Fight Night from Oklahoma City.

Lee and Cheisa are both two of the brightest prospects in the division and know that a win in front of the raucous crowd in OKC could propel them even closer to 155-pound title.

In the co-main event, former welterweight champion makes his second appearance at middleweight as he battles former 205er Tim Boetsch. Hendricks is looking to establish himself in the division and wash yet another failed weight cut from the minds of fans while Boetsch wants nothing more than to earn his third win in his last four fights.

The main card also is home to a key strawweight tilt between Felice Herrig and Justine Kish as well as the second fight in BJ Penns in his return from retirement.

The action gets underway on UFC Fight Pass at 5:30PM/2:30PM ETPT before moving over to FS2 for more prelims action 7PM/4PM. The main card starts at 9PM/6PM over on FS1.

