Watch Cristiano Ronaldo score his 75th international goal for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo became Portugal's all-time leading scorer long ago, but he keeps banging them in. And on Saturday, in Portugal's Confederations Cup clash against New Zealand, he scored his 75th career goal for his country.

The goal is not just notable for being a round(ish) number -- Ronaldo is now tied for the second-most international goals by a European.

Ronaldo is now level with Hungary legend Sandor Kocsis, who astonishingly is not his country's leading scorer. That title belongs to Ferenc Puskas, who scored 84 international goals and is the only man standing between Ronaldo and the European record.

With the way Ronaldo is playing, there's no reason the 32-year-old can't make a run at Puskas' record. He probably won't get close to Iran legend Ali Daei's world record of 109 international goals, but 75 and the second-most in European history isn't too bad for a guy still flying high.

