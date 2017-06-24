Rangers put Perez on DL after LHP hurts thumb at hotel

NEW YORK (AP) -- Martin Perez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list after injuring the thumb on his non-pitching hand in an accident at the team hotel, the latest setback for a depleted Texas Rangers rotation.

The team says Perez ripped off the finger nail and broke a bone at the tip of his right thumb when he caught it in the hinge of a door Thursday night in New York. The roster move was made retroactive to Friday, and infielder-outfielder Drew Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday before the Rangers played the Yankees.

Perez is 4-6 with a 4.70 ERA in 15 starts this season. The left-hander joins fellow Texas starters Cole Hamels, Andrew Cashner and A.J. Griffin on the DL.

Hamels is set to be activated Monday night to start in Cleveland, so Yu Darvish could take Perez's next scheduled turn on regular rest Wednesday against the Indians.

Cashner threw 41 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday and said he felt good. He will be re-evaluated Sunday and is a candidate to start Thursday in Cleveland.