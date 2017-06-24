Minnesota Wild 2017 NHL Draft pick capsules

A complete list of all six members of the Minnesota Wilds 2017 draft class with a capsule summary of each.

Round 3, Pick 85 RW Ivan Lodnia (5-foot-10, 176 pounds), Erie Otters (OHL): Tallied 40 goals and 56 points in 128 games for the Otters. The Los Angeles, Calif., native is one of the youngest players in the draft at 17 years old. Recorded four points in five games while playing for the United States at 2016 Under-18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup.

More Wild coverage

Round 4, Pick 97 C Mason Shaw (5-8, 173), Medicine Hat (WHL): Totaled 47 goals and 116 assists for 163 points in three seasons (161 games) with Medicine Hat. Finished eighth in the WHL in goals (27) and fifth in assists (67) last season. Recorded one goal and six assists for Canada at the 2016 Under-18 World Championships in seven games. The 18-year-old was born in Wainwright, Alta.

Round 4, Pick 116 C Bryce Misley (6-1, 185), Oakville Blades (OJHL): Committed to the University of Vermont. 17 years old from Calgary, Alta. Spent two years with the Blades in the Ontario Junior A Hockey League. Ranked in the top 20 for goals (26) and points (62) in OJHL last season. Totaled 101 points in 99 career OJHL games, including 25 points in 29 playoff matchups for the Blades.

Round 5, Pick 147 D Jacob Golden (5-11, 163), London Knights (OHL): Teammate of Dante Salituro, who the Wild acquired from the Blue Jackets in exchange for Jordan Schroeder. First defenseman taken by Minnesota in 2017 NHL Draft. Recorded two assists in 38 games with the Knights last season. Totaled 16 goals and 15 assists in 44 games with Upper Canada College in 2015-16.

Round 6, Pick 178 C Andrei Svetlakov (6-0, 202), CSKA Moscow (KHL): Accumulated 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 67 games during his two-year stint with CSKA Moscow. Won a silver medal with Team Russia at 2016 World Junior Championships, tallying four points in seven games. Teammates with top Wild prospect Kirill Kaprizov on CSKA Moscow this season.

Round 7, Pick 209 Nick Swaney, C (5-10, 175), Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL): Played four seasons for Waterloo, notching 115 points in 120 games. Native of Burnsville, Minn., but tallied 126 points for Lakeville South from 2012-15. Has a clutch factor, leading the USHL in game-winning goals (8) last season. Finished second on Waterloo in goals (26) and points (51). UMD commit.