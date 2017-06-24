Lightning make 5 picks on day two at 2017 NHL Draft

TAMPA BAY The Tampa Bay Lightning made five selections during day two of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. In total, the Lightning selected four forwards and one defenseman.

The Lightning opened the day by selecting forward Alexander Volkov with their 48th overall pick in the second round. Volkov, 19, skated in 16 games with SKA St. Petersburg in the MHL, the Russia Junior League, last season, posting six goals and 11 points to go along with 12 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound forward also appeared in 15 games with Neva St. Petersburg, scoring three goals and four penalty minutes.

In the third round, the Lightning selected forward Alexei Lipanov with their 76th overall pick. Lipanov, 17, split time between Dynamo Balashikha of Russias VHL and HK MVD Balashikha of the MHL last season. With Dynamo Balashikha, Lipanov recorded three goals and five assists in 21 regular season games and added three assists in six playoff games. With HK MVD, he had three assists in 11 games. The 6-foot, 169-pound forward skated in seven games for the Russian U-18 team at the World Junior Championships, recording three assists in seven games.

The Lightning selected defenseman Nick Perbix from Elk River High School in the sixth round, 169th overall. The 6-foot-2, 191-pound defenseman skated in 25 games with Elk River last season, serving as the captain, posting 10 goals and 40 points to go along with six penalty minutes. Perbix, 19, has played in 96 games over four seasons at Elk River, recording 15 goals and 68 points to go along with 18 penalty minutes.

With the 180th pick in the sixth round, the Bolts drafted forward Cole Guttman from the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL. Guttman, 18, skated in 53 games with the Fighting Saints in 2016-17, posting 27 goals and 54 points to go along with 18 penalty minutes during his rookie season. The 5-foot-9, 167-pound forward ranked second on the club for goals, power play goals (eight) and third for points and game-winning goals (five). The Northridge, California native ranked second in the USHL among rookies for goals and points.

The Lightning concluded their draft by selecting forward Samuel Walker from Edina High School with the 200th pick in the seventh round. Walker, 18, played in 25 games with Edina last season, posting 22 goals and 46 points to go along with six penalty minutes. The Edina, Minnesota native has skated in 75 games with Edina High School over three seasons, registering 44 goals and 89 points. Walker also appeared in four games with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL last season, recording six penalty minutes.