Johny Hendricks misses weight at middleweight at UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma

Former UFC champion Johny Hendricks has failed to make weight again, this time while competing as a middleweight for his bout this weekend against Tim Boetsch.

Hendricks hit the scale at 188-pounds a full two pounds over the limit for middleweight in a non-title fight during the early weigh-ins on Saturday morning.

Hendricks has suffered through some brutal weight cuts during his career but primarily while he was competing at 170 pounds, which is what prompted his move up to a new division in the first place.

Hendricks missed weight twice in the UFC in his final two bouts at welterweight before moving up to the 185-pound division. He was also forced out of a fight with future champion Tyron Woodley after developing kidney stones during another tough weight cut in 2015.

This latest setback is obviously devastating as Hendricks still couldn't hit the mark even as a middleweight now coming in at 188 pounds for his fight on Saturday night.

Hendricks wasn't alone in missing weight on Saturday as UFC newcomer Jared Gordon also failed to make the featherweight limit in his debut fight against Michel Quinones. Gordon came in at 149 pounds three pounds over the limit for a non-title fight as he will make his debut on Sunday.

The UFC hasn't yet released the penalties for either Hendricks or Gordon after missing weight on Saturday.

As far as the main event goes, Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee both made weight for their lightweight headliner on Sunday night. Chiesa tipped the scale at 155-pounds while Lee was at 156-pounds as both fighters look to make a statement with a win in a key lightweight matchup.

Here are the full weigh-in results for UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CHIESA VS. LEE MAIN CARD (9 p.m. ET on FS1)

MAIN EVENT: Michael Chiesa (155) vs. Kevin Lee (156)

Tim Boetsch (186) vs. Johny Hendricks (188)*

Felice Herrig (115) vs. Justine Kish (116)

Joachim Christensen (206) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

Alex Garcia (171) vs. Tim Means (171)

B.J. Penn (146) vs. Dennis Siver (146)

UFC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS (7 p.m. ET on FS2)

Clay Guida (156) vs. Erik Koch (155)

Vitor Miranda (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (185)

Carla Esparza (116) vs. Maryna Moroz (115)

Darrell Horcher (155) vs. Devin Powell (155)

EARLY PRELIMS (5:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Jared Gordon (149)* vs. Michel Quinones (145)

Johnny Case (156) vs. Tony Martin (156)

Jeremy Kimball (204) vs. Josh Stansbury (206)

*Both fighters missed weight and will be penalized for the infraction

