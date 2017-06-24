Blue Jays' closer says he is battling anxiety and is 'a little bit lost'

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna wasnt available in the ninth inning Friday when Toronto blew a 4-1 lead to lose 5-4 to the Royals. And now we know why.

Osuna, speaking through a translator on Saturday, said he has been feeling "a little bit anxious, a little bit weird."

Unsure whether he will be available if needed Saturday, Osuna detailed his issues. From MLB.com:

"I feel great physically," Osuna said. "It's just more mentally. It has been a couple of days that I have felt this way. I really don't know how to explain it. I just feel anxious. I feel like I am lost a little bit right now.

"This has nothing to do with me being on the field. I feel great out there. It's just when I am not on the field that I feel weird and a little bit lost. I wish I knew how to get out of here and how to get out of this. We are working on it."

The source of his anxiety certainly isnt performance-related. Osuna hasnt allowed a hit in his past six outings, while striking out six and walking one in that span. His last blown save came in late April.

In 31 appearances this season, Osuna is 2-0 with a 2.48 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 19 saves and 37 strikeouts (in 29 innings).

