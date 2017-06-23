NFL
Watch Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley throw a pass into a moving car
Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Brett Hundley spent some time at the Road America course in Wisconsin ahead of Sunday'sIndyCar race at the track. Racing legend Mario Andretti wowed the QBwith his driving, and Hundley put on an impressive display of accuracy, throwing a football into a moving Corvette.
Check out the experience for the former UCLA star and see the throw he made from 40 yards around the 2:10mark of the video below.
"I know Id probably end up in the fence. Ill just stick to football. -- @packers QB @BrettHundley17 #KohlerGP #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/dy1prTAwBx
— IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) June 23, 2017
The whole experience with current driver Will Power is below.
