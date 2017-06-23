This week's bowtie represents ... Old Skool Cafe

WHAT IT MEANS:

In San Francisco at-risk youth find jobs, community, and purpose at Old Skool Cafe: a youth-run supper club. Old Skool Cafe provides a supportive environment to help youth maintain employment and be successful in all aspects of their lives.Learning to be hosts, servers, chefs and entertainers, we offer youth a solution for addressing their basic needs and break the cycle of poverty and incarceration. We provide a supportive environment to help youth maintain employment and be successful in all aspects of their lives.

Old Skool and BowTie Cause are a perfect fit. Our mutual focus on philanthropy, small business and old school values led OSC and BowTie Cause to form an incredible partnership.

Romayn and Richard, two of Old Skools youth, traveled to Cincinnati to meet Dhani Jones and work with BowTie Cause to design a signature Old Skool Cafe Bowtie based on the old fashioned microphones featured in our supper club. Impressed with the process, Romayn told us, this is a once in a lifetime experience for me. It was an incredible opportunity to work with the BowTie Cause team and learn more about fashion, small business, design, and philanthropy.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED:

Website: https://www.oldskoolcafe.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oldskoolcafe

Twitter: https://twitter.com/oldskoolcafe