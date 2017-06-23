Rams release DT Tyrunn Walker as he faces sexual assault allegations

The Los Angeles Rams released defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker on Thursday after a report surfaced that he has beenthe subject of an investigation into claims of sexual assault lodged by two women in Louisiana.

According to the Baton Rouge Advocate, charges have not yet been filed against Walker, but investigators are reviewing whether to present the case to a grand jury. Civil court filings requesting a restraining order allege that Walker and another man forced themselves on an unconscious woman at a hotel after a night of drinking at a nightclub. The court filing says the second accuser, who alleges she may have been drugged at the nightclub, broke up the assault when she regained consciousness and pulled the men off her friend.

The Rams had signed Walker, 27, three months ago, but he has been a fringe player throughout his five-year NFL career with the Saints and Lions. He had started only five games before starting a career-high eight with Detroit in 2016 and was not expected to receive significant playing time with Los Angeles.