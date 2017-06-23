Martin Truex Jr. throws out first pitch at Colorado Rockies game

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series star Martin Truex Jr. is used to performing in front of large crowds, but Thursday night he got a chance to experience the roar of the crowd without having to deal with the roar of the engine in the cockpit of his Furniture Row Racing Toyota.

Thursday evening at Coors Field in Denver, Truex got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Major League Baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Furniture Row is the only Denver-based NASCAR team and it is hugely popular in the area, as the team and the citys fans have a lot of appreciation for each other.

At the game, Truex wore a No. 78 Colorado Rockies jersey with his name on the back and threw a solid pitch over the plate.

Prior to the game, which the Diamondbacks won 10-3, Truex talked racing with several Rockies players, as well as Manager Bud Black.

After throwing out the first pitch Truex conducted interviews with the Denver media, which were followed by an autograph session.

It was just an awesome day at the Rockies game, said Truex. I sure enjoyed talking to the Rockies players and manager Bud Black. The first pitch wasnt too bad. I did get it across the plate but a tad high. A number of our crew guys came to the game and we had a lot of fun and relaxation as spectators. Just a great day and a big thank you to the Rockies organization.

Truex, who has two Cup victories already this season, will be one of the favorites in Sundays Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (FOX, 1:30 p.m. ET).

