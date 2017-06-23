Nascar
Learn more about NASCAR's 'Hoop Group' with Denny Hamlin
When NASCAR drivers look for a place to play some hoops, Denny Hamlin's house is the place to go.
Hamlin has a full-size basketball court at is home in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, perfect for balling it up with a big group of people.
Learn more about Hamlin's cool spot and where "The Hoop Group" gather each week.
