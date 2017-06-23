How to watch Mexico vs. Russia and Portugal vs. New Zealand in the Confederations Cup on Saturday

Group A of the Confederations Cup has come down to the final matchday and nobody has clinched a spot in thesemifinals. That sets the stage for a potentially wild and hectic two hours as Mexico meet Russia and Portugal take on New Zealand simultaneously with three teams still fighting to advance.

Mexico and Portugal are tied atop the group and will advance with draws. However, Russia are only one point back and, if they can top El Tri, will leap into the semifinals. Unfortunately for New Zealand, they have already been eliminated but can play the role of spoiler with an upset against Portugal.

Here are all the details you need to know to ensure you don't miss a moment of the action on Saturday.

Fans can watch matches online or stream them on a mobile or home device using the FOX Sports GO and FOX Soccer Match Passapps, as well as on foxsportsgo.com.

Coverage begins Saturdayat 10 a.m. ETwith the pregame show on FOX and FS1. After that, Mexico and Russia will meet on your local FOX affiliate at 11 a.m. ET. At the same time, Portugal and New Zealand will square off on FS1. And just as a bonus, when all that is over you can check out the Hudson River Derby as New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls meet on FOX.

This is the end of the road for two Confederations Cup teams, while the two that advance will be just 180 minutes away from being crowned champions.Make sure you dont miss a minute of it! Tune into FOX and FS1, or download the FOX Sports GO and FOX Soccer Match Pass apps to catch it all.

