Here's how athletes and teams are celebrating Olympic Day on social media
June 23 is Olympic Day, commemorating the birth of the modern Olympic Games in 1894.
Athletes, teams and sports organizations all over the world are getting into the Olympic Day spirit on social media, whether it's an entreaty to get outside, celebrate past Games, or get into gear in preparation for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, just 230 short days away. Here's a sampling of their posts:
Happy #OlympicDay! Get active and do some sport! pic.twitter.com/VHxZUET4Iz
— Olympics (@Olympics) June 23, 2017
Happy #OlympicDay! The honor of wearing our nation's colors and "USA" on my chest is something I still haven't been able to put into words pic.twitter.com/QCHMYQSelg
— Nick Cunningham (@BOBSLEDR) June 23, 2017
Happy #OlympicDay, from the #NBA pic.twitter.com/FrDPdEWP2p
— NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2017
Happy #OlympicDay from the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center!
#InsideTheOTC #GoTeamUSA pic.twitter.com/KBG90Akc6n
— U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) June 23, 2017
#OlympicDay has us reminiscing #FollowTheSun to @LA2024 so we can win another on home soil. pic.twitter.com/u9bchIS3gg
— U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) June 23, 2017
Excited to be a part of #olympicday with @la2024 and @la84foundation gonna play my first beach handball game! pic.twitter.com/1STEjtjT3K
— Tony Azevedo (@WaterPoloTony) June 23, 2017
Last year in Rio was such a good experience. Have my sights set on Gold in 2020… #OlympicDay pic.twitter.com/yKjrWY90Lt
— Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson) June 23, 2017
Happy #OlympicDay!
To celebrate athletes have travelled inspiring youth to get active, learn & discover sports: https://t.co/u9Zjm7JKqM pic.twitter.com/abe2stPWEE
— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) June 23, 2017
An Olympic champ, #OlympicDay and 4 days until #Phillips66Nats! #SCS2017
Ticket specials available: https://t.co/Ph8c0Fyr3r pic.twitter.com/mwClStvoDw
— USA Swimming (@USASwimming) June 23, 2017
Happy #OlympicDay! Excited for the season ahead and the opportunity to compete for @TeamUSA in another #Olympic Games! pic.twitter.com/rfchnvi8i9
— Matt Mortensen (@MattMortensen_) June 23, 2017
Happy #OlympicDay So proud to have been able to represent @TeamUSA! Now let's bring the @Olympics BACK to the USA @LA2024!! pic.twitter.com/5sEwfEa2pM
— Nastia Liukin (@NastiaLiukin) June 23, 2017
No matter where you are, get active and celebrate #OlympicDay! Were getting fired up for basketball 3×3 a new event at #Tokyo2020! pic.twitter.com/AdMgNJlwYn
— Tokyo 2020 (@Tokyo2020) June 23, 2017
. @teddyriner -- #OlympicDay 100m World Champion -- #ReadyFor24 Teddy? pic.twitter.com/AfUpTwK58R
— Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) June 23, 2017
#OlympicDay #FridayFeeling with @MonicaAce93 -- Puerto Rico's first gold medal winner at the @Olympics! Get active and get inspired pic.twitter.com/qtA9w3yTDH
— ITF (@ITF_Tennis) June 23, 2017
Wishing everyone a very happy Olympic Day! Remember to get active! @Olympics #OlympicDay pic.twitter.com/BbcYT23NKG
— Cathy Freeman (@CathyFreeman) June 22, 2017
At the @Olympics, I did this. Let it inspire you to get active for #OlympicDay on 23 June. What are you going to do? pic.twitter.com/BVIo49lwkg
— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 22, 2017
Grateful for the joy the Olympics has brought to my life, lessons it has taught me & unforgettable experiences. Happy #OlympicDay! pic.twitter.com/7DLJWTTSch
— Allyson Felix (@allysonfelix) June 23, 2017
Happy #OlympicDay, everyone -- only 1,127 days until #Tokyo2020! pic.twitter.com/iXnTBW1m1l
— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) June 23, 2017
#OlympicDay has me in my feels
— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 23, 2017
Happy #OlympicDay
.
. #230Days #pyeongchang2018 #VirtueMoir pic.twitter.com/OZRHQkdyrp
— Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) June 23, 2017
Celebrating #OlympicDay with this fun shot from @LA2024 headquarters with the lovely @janetevans! Love my Olympic family! #FollowTheSun pic.twitter.com/ZgyEOI4N4N
— Missy Franklin (@missyfranklin) June 23, 2017
Happy#OlympicDay everyone! Can't wait to take on this year with @TeamUSA and my amazing teammates. #thebestisyettocome pic.twitter.com/ubMDQPnPVX
— Monique Lamoureux-M (@moniquelam7) June 23, 2017
