Draymond Green had a very Draymond reaction to Warriors getting Jordan Bell

The Golden State Warriors didn't have a pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but for the second straight year they bought a second-round selection, acquiring Oregon forward Jordan Bell, the No. 38 overall pick, from Chicago for cash.

The year before, they also bought the No. 38 pick: guard Patrick McCaw, who ended up being part of the NBA champions' rotation as a rookie.

Bell has drawn comparisons to Draymond Green, and the Warriors forward had a typically passionate response when he found out the team had acquired the pick.

Bob Myers explains "team Mom" Draymond Green's reaction to the Jordan Bell pick pic.twitter.com/pVWfha0Gg6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 23, 2017

"Draymond texted me as I was driving home and he said, 'What the' and then expletive 'is your problem?' to me. So you can fill in the blank," Warriors GM Bob Myers told reporters Friday. "Then he said, 'I have to hear about this 'expletive' on the internet, you didn't expletive 'tell me about it!' So I couldn't text and drive so I called him and I said, 'OK, all right, calm down.'"

Green gotthe new rookie's contact infoand called him. Bell told reporters that he didn't recognize the number so he didn't answer the call, but instead texted back.

Jordan Bell explains his FaceTime conversation with Draymond Green and reminisces on facing KD in Drew League: "He gave us 56" pic.twitter.com/3P0afxzzu0 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 23, 2017

"I was like, 'Who is this?'" Bell recalled Friday. "He didn't reply so I called the number and said, 'Who is this?' Then he was like, `Yo, I FaceTimed you, hang up right now and FaceTime me right back, don't call me,'" Bell said. "I FaceTimed him and he didn't answer. I was like, all right. I waited like five seconds and I called him back FaceTime and he answered … and we started talking about it.

"He was like, `Enjoy this night, celebrate, it only happens once, but after this time we have to get back to work, we're trying to get rings over here.'"

Jordan Bell said his practice locker is right next to Draymond Green, who he emulates on defense: "That's good for me." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 23, 2017

