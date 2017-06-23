Clippers aquire two late draft picks, select Juwan Evans and Sindarius Thornwell

The LA Clippers weren't going to let heading into the 2017 NBA Draft with no drafts picks stop them.

Sources: Clippers are trading for Philadelphia's No. 39 selection and taking Juwan Evans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2017

Clippers are bought the 48th pick in the draft from Milwaukee. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 23, 2017

Days after adding Jerry West to the front office, the team purchasedpicks No. 39 and No. 48 from Philadelphia and Milwaukee, respectively. With those picks, they were able to select Jawun Evans out of Oklahoma State at No. 39 and South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell with No. 48.

Both Evans and Thornwell played guard at the collegiate level.

Thornwell played on the South Carolina team that made it all the way to last year's Final Four.