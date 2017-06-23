Clint Bowyer hides 'Lightning McQueen' paint scheme from son Cash

Clint Bowyer usually is pretty solid on the road course at Sonoma Raceway.

But in this Sundays Toyota/Save Mart 350, he hopes to be fast as lightning. Literally.

His No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford already looks the part, as it is carrying a Lightning McQueen Cars 3 paint scheme.

Bowyer told the media Friday at Sonoma that hes feeling some great karma from that and the fact that Tony Stewart, his predecessor in the No. 14 ride, won at the 1.99-mile track a year ago.

Tony won here last year in the 14 car, Bowyer said. Hopefully lightning strikes again. The kid (Kyle Larson) won in the Lightning McQueen scheme last week (in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet) and it would be cool to take Lightning McQueen to Victory Lane again this week.

It would be cool for Clint, who is looking to end a 164-race winless streak that stretches all the way back to Charlotte in October of 2012 But it sounds like it would be even cooler for his 2-year-old son Cash.

Except dad has Cash blocked from the news that hes riding this weekend with Lightning McQueen, the main character from the animated Disney movie series.

To be honest we didnt tell him this week, Bowyer admitted. It would be a huge major deal if he knew that Lightning McQueen was with us. He is a big fan. We have watched that movie (the first two in the series) no less than 300 times. He definitely is well aware of what that paint scheme is and who Lightning McQueen is.

Cash Bowyer even got to see an early screening of the latest installment in the movie series.

We got an early showing of the movie as an industry. (Wife) Laura took Cash to it -- I was out of town -- and he had a ton of fun at that, Bowyer said. They have done a good job promoting that and it is a big deal for our sport. I am proud to have that paint scheme on the side of my car this weekend.

And if he does win in the car? When will Cash find out?

Hopefully he will be able to see it on the news come Sunday afternoon back home, his father said.

