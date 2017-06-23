The beard is back: Patrick Eaves re-signs with Anaheim Ducks on three-year contract

Put down those clippers, Ducks fans. The beard is back.

The Anaheim Ducks announced Patrick Eaves would be returning to the team after agreeing to a three-year contract with the team on Friday.

Eaves joined the Ducks from the Dallas Stars in a mid-season trade before going on to score 11 goals in 2o games with the team.

During the playoffs, Eaves enjoyed a good start scoring four points in seven games in series wins over the Calgary and Edmonton, but had to exit the Oilers series early with an ankle injury that kept him out for the rest of the playoffs.