Watch Alexis Sanchez make Chile national team history with pinpoint finish vs. Germany

By Alex Dowd

Alexis Sanchez is now alone at the top of the Chilean national team's all-time leading goal-scorers table. With a sweet finish in the early going against Germany in Thursday's Confederations Cup, the 28-year-old etched his place in history.

Some loose play out of the back put Germany in danger and Chile capitalized with a nifty one-two between Arturo Vidal and Sanchez. The Chilean forward sprung forward and blasted a low, left-footed shot past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen off the post and in.

After a brief bit of confusion, Chile and Sanchez duly celebrated the goal against their Group B rivals. Just like that, Chile took a 1-0 lead in the 6th minute and Sanchez took sole possession of Chile's goal-scoring record with 38 goals, one more than the retired Marcelo Salas.

When the Confederations Cup schedule came out, Thursday's match between Chile and Germany was instantly circled as must-watch material. It didn't take long for them to deliver the action.

